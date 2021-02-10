Houston-area man out of the hospital after battling COVID-19 for 8 months

A Clear Lake man is finally out of the hospital after battling COVID-19 for eight months.



Michael Shammai, 62, said he started running a fever and coughing back in June. His wife took him to the hospital and he has been to several hospitals over the past eight months.



"This is one of the hardest things I’ve been through. A lot of people down the road thought that I wasn’t going to make it. If anyone is hearing out there, you just have to will it and you should be able to do it."

Shammai says he was very healthy and active. He is an avid cyclist and taken part in 25 MS 150 races.



But in June of 2020, COVID-19 hit him.



"There were times we could see him and times we couldn’t because they were under lockdown. So it was very difficult, but we had a lot of good family and friends that supported us and got us through it," said Simone Shammai, Michael’s wife.

Medical staff at Kindred Clear Lake Hospital say they are surprised he got through it all.



"He’s a miracle. I think it is miraculous that he was able to survive all of this. We gave him all the standard therapies that you hear on television," said Dr. Robin Armstrong. "I think it should give people hope in the midst of all this tragedy that is taking place, there are a few people that do come through and survive and do well."