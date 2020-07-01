Houston-area leaders announce $65 million plan to help homeless

The City of Houston announced a partnership Wednesday with Harris County and the Coalition for the Homeless to help house people who are experiencing homelessness.

The joint $65 million plan will house 5,000 people experiencing homelessness over the next two years to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, due to underlying health conditions and a lack of access to facilities, people experiencing homelessness are more susceptible to COVID-19 and are at higher risk of experiencing severe problems.

The Community-wide COVID-19 Housing Program (CCHP) will permanently house people who are experiencing literal homelessness, such as living in shelters, encampments, or on the streets, as well as those who may fall into homelessness as a result of the economic effects of the virus.

“This program is vital to protect the health of at-risk, homeless individuals, prevent potential communal spread to other populations, and assist those forced into homelessness by COVID-19,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This crisis response program will also have a major long-term impact, permanently housing 5,000 individuals experiencing homelessness and significantly reducing our homeless population to record lows. Homelessness knows no geographical boundaries. I am grateful for the County’s partnership, for this is truly a watershed opportunity that will benefit all who call Houston and Harris County home.”

The City of Houston has dedicated $29 million while Harris County allocated $18 million to the endeavor. The city and county are also using a variety of federal funds including funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Together, we are making the single largest investment in addressing chronic homelessness in our region’s history,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Meaningful change happens when we work together to think outside the box, shift paradigms, and invest in innovative solutions. This is the beginning of a new approach here in Harris County and it’s going to take continued effort from all of us. I look forward to applying solutions that are compassionate, that work, and that save taxpayer dollars in the long term.”

The 2020 Point-In-Time Homeless Count & Survey, the results of which the Coalition released June 23, found approximately 3,700 people experiencing literal homelessness in Harris County, including approximately 2,200 sheltered and 1,500 sheltered.

“I made a commitment early in my administration to address the issue of homelessness in Harris County, and for that reason, I am grateful to the Coalition for the Homeless, the partner agencies of The Way Home, my fellow members of Commissioners Court who voted in favor of the funding, and the City of Houston for their financial commitment,” said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who brought the funding request before Commissioners Court on June 30, when it was approved unanimously. “Our combined investment will dramatically reduce chronic homelessness in the City of Houston and throughout Harris County, and I am confident it will become a model for others to emulate. Now more than ever, with the current COVID-19 crisis putting so many people’s living situations at an increased risk, having access to stable housing options is vital for the entire community’s health.”

CCHP helped coordinate the planning efforts and will lead the implementation of the plan, which is expected to begin in August.