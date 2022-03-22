Houston-area firefighters continue battling massive wildfires across Texas

Firefighters in Texas continue to battle several wildfires across the state. As of Tuesday, the state’s largest wildfire was the Eastland Complex Fire, located west of Dallas. The Eastland Complex Fire is roughly 55,000 acres in size and 30 percent contained.

Members of fire departments from across the Houston area are helping containment efforts.

"It’s sandy [and] dusty," said Jason Adams, a fireman from the Spring Fire Department. "It’s relentless up here."

Crews have responded to an estimated 200 wildfires in Texas since Thursday. Officials believe 170 square miles have burned throughout five days.

"A lot of what’s burned out here is coastal hay pastures," said Adams. "It burned so hot and so fast, it literally took everything. It’s like a dust bowl out here. There’s nothing holding the soil together."

It has been a wild few days of weather across the state. On Monday, a deadly tornado outbreak left behind a devastating path of destruction.

Despite some rain Monday, it wasn’t significant enough to extinguish the larger wildfires.

"Even after that little bit of rain we got, it took less than 30 minutes with the wind blowing for those fuels to dry out," said Adams.

Several Houston area firefighters continue to work and try to contain the blazing fires.

"Houston was fortunate enough to receive help during Harvey and everything," said Adams. "If this is something we can do to help others that helped us in our area when we needed it, it’s the least we can do."