Houston-area families with missing loved ones raise awareness, renew hope through annual event

Years of searching for her daughter led Jo Ann Lowitzer to met other families with missing loved ones.

Her daughter, Alexandria "Ali" Lowitzer was last seen in April 26, 2010. She was getting off the school bus and to walk to work at Burger Barn on Cypresswood and Treaschwig.

"She never made it to work," Jo Ann told FOX 26.

In 2015, inspired by the National Day of Rememberance, she began Houston Missing Persons Day. She is also behind the recognition of National Missing Persons Day. It is February 3 -- Ali's birthday.

"Her birthday was just Wednesday and we've missed 11 of her birthdays and it's days like those that are hard," Jo Ann said tearfully.

On Saturday, Houston Missing Persons Day will host their annual event in partnership with Texas Center for the Missing to raise awareness about the missing in our area.

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports in 2019, more than 8,300 missing person reports were filed for adults and more than 3,000 for children in Harris County.

The event also serves as a way for the families to lift each others spirits.

"It kind of evolved into an extension of my family with these other families that have missing loved ones," Jo Ann noted.

Every year that family grows.

"Just knowing that you're not in this alone -- which is the sad part is you're not in this alone," said Willie Smith. He joined the event after his son, Jared Chavis, disappeared.

He was last seen on January 12, 2018 near Westheimer and Fondren.

Just months before his son was born.

"His kid he sees pictures of him and he says, 'that's my daddy,' but he was never able to touch him," Smith added.

The event also allows families to renew attention on their cases.

"We're not going to give up on our missing loved ones. I know I won't," Smith affirmed.

Jo Ann and Smith are hopeful, one day, someone who knows what happened to their children will come forward.

And, ask for those who know anything to finally come forward.

"No matter if you think we already have the information or not please come forward. You can absolutely remain anonymous," Jo Ann urged.

"I pray everyday you have a heart just to come clear and say what happened," said Smith.

The event is virual this year and will stream on the Hope for Ali Facebook page beginning at noon.

The family has also created a website.

If you know anything about Ali Lowitzer or Jared Chavis whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston immediately to leave an anonymous tip. You could be eligible for a cash reward.