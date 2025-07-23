Houston-area dog owner going to extraordinary lengths to find missing pet who escaped from boarding facility

The Brief Leo's owner, Maria Sganga, has spent the last 30 days frantically searching for the dog she saved in 2018, the day he was set to be euthanized at Harris County Pets. Maria set his kennel and bed in the heavily wooded area, along with food water and some of her clothes. A deer camera is also hanging nearby.



Leo escaped from Gray Wolf Canine Rehabilitation and Boarding in Conroe on June 22.

What they're saying:

Owner Maurice Gassiott says Leo, "Ended up jumping multiple fences after he heard a loud sound. We're thinking it's the thunder coming in that day."

Leo

Maria describes the last 30 days as hell.

"We have been in these woods for 27 consecutive days. We have personally distributed 2,000 flyers. We've hired drone companies. We've been out in the woods until 3, 4, 5 a.m.," she said.

Leo is not the kind of dog that would jump in someone's car or enter their house.

What you can do:

If you see Leo, call (281) 704-7447.