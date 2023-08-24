The business owner many people in the Houston area refer to as "The Lemonade Man" is inspiring others with his work ethic.

Isa Hakeem, "The Lemonade Man", sells lemonade on the side of the road in Spring. He says he’s been selling rugs for years, but started selling lemonade earlier this summer.

"Business is booming," said Hakeem. "If I sell one lemonade, I’m a happy man. [It’s] just the smile when someone tells me your lemonade tastes so good. It makes my day really."

Hakeem sells a 32-ounce cup of fresh lemonade for $5. He describes the flavor as tropical inspired by the Bahamas.

"I believe you can do anything you want to do in this world," said Hakeem. "I believe God is the creator of everything and he’s the one that’s going to send me people. Once you have that mind-frame, it doesn’t matter what you sell."

On Wednesday, authorities told Hakeem he could no longer sell lemonade at his previous location outside an abandoned business.

"The new owner I guess, doesn’t want anybody on his property," said Hakeem.

As a result, a local Houston Facebook page called "Police Happenings" shared Hakeem’s story and found him a new place to set up. Thousands of people have viewed the Facebook post and are now visiting The Lemonade Man’s new location at 2303 Louetta Road.

"He’s willing to sit outside just to try and provide for his family, I’m going to support it," said Zsawan Boudreaux, a customer.

"He’s out here hustling trying to make a living for him and his family," said Holly Wood. "I just want to support honest people like that."

Hakeem says he uses the profits to support his family and to help with charity work. As for his secret to success, The Lemonade Man urges people to be nice.

"Just having a smile on your face," said Hakeem. "Being nice and polite to people. When you’re nice and polite to anyone, in any field you work in, you’ll be successful."

Hakeem plans to set up most days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2303 Louetta Road, or until supplies last.