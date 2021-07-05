Houston-area church suspends in-person services after 100+ members get COVID-19

A church in League City cancelled in-person services this week following a COVID-19 outbreak among their members.

In a Facebook post, Clear Creek Community Church confirms several of their members tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a summer camp.

"Upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," said Bruce Welsey from Clear Creek Community Church. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted. If you, or someone in your family, begins to have symptoms, please seek medical attention immediately."

"The church has cancelled their service this week," said Dr. Philip Keiser from Galveston County Local Health Authority. "That way, people won’t be coming together and potentially spreading it more."

While it currently remains unknown, Galveston County health officials are testing to see if these sick church members have the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

"We’re testing it for the Delta variant, to see if that’s the cause for it spreading so rapidly among that group," said Dr. Keiser.

More than 400 middle school and high school students participated in the church sponsored camp last week in Giddings, Texas.

According to Dr. Keiser, some of the sick church members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"We knew there were going to be breakthrough [cases]," said Dr. Keiser. "If we’re lucky, we’ll be able to use this as an opportunity to learn more about the Delta variant and how well vaccines work."

Clear Creek Community Church has cancelled in-person services for Sunday July 4 and Wednesday July 7.

"We anticipate that services will resume Sunday, July 11," said Wesley. "From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus. Please pray for a speedy and complete recovery for all of those affected."