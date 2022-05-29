article

It's been a grueling week for the people of Uvalde, Texas after a gunman entered an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The community is seeing an outpour of support amidst this tragedy, however in Houston, where participating bars and restaurants of Houston Old Fashioned Week have been raising money for the victims, starting Friday, May 27th.

All proceeds from Old Fashioned drink orders will go towards the Robb School Memorial Fund and/or Moms Demand Action, an organization that aims to reduce gun violence.

Moms Demand Action was founded by a mother of five after the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre that killed 20 children and six adults.

Roughly 15 Houston area bars and restaurants will be participating in the fundraiser from May 27th through June 3rd.

The businesses include Angel Share, Poison Girl, Little Dipper, '93 Til, Sixes & Sevens, Rudyards, Grand Prize Bar, Trash Panda Drinking Club, The Post, Social Beer Garden, Tikila's, Numbers Nightclub, Ninja Ramen, Reserve 101, and Rosewater.