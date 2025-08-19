Houston-area attorneys sing, dance, and entertain for charity

The Brief It's time for Night Court's annual original musical comedy. This year, it's called Laws Anatomy. The show runs Wednesday through Saturday night 7:30 pm at the Hobby Center. For tickets, go to Nightcourt.org.



What they're saying:

"Everyone on stage is an attorney," said actress/attorney Tara Taheri. "Proceeds from the shows goes to seven wonderful charities."

