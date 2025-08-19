Houston-area attorneys sing, dance, and entertain for charity
HOUSTON - It's time for Night Court's annual original musical comedy.
This year, it's called Laws Anatomy.
What they're saying:
"Everyone on stage is an attorney," said actress/attorney Tara Taheri. "Proceeds from the shows goes to seven wonderful charities."
The show runs Wednesday through Saturday night 7:30 pm at the Hobby Center.
For tickets, go to Nightcourt.org.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with attorney Tara Taheri.