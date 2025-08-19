Expand / Collapse search

Houston-area attorneys sing, dance, and entertain for charity

Published  August 19, 2025 10:36pm CDT
Attorneys hit the stage to entertain and it's all for charity. It's happening at the Hobby Center beginning on Wednesday.

HOUSTON - It's time for Night Court's annual original musical comedy.

This year, it's called Laws Anatomy.

What they're saying:

"Everyone on stage is an attorney," said actress/attorney Tara Taheri. "Proceeds from the shows goes to seven wonderful charities."

The show runs Wednesday through Saturday night 7:30 pm at the Hobby Center. 

For tickets, go to Nightcourt.org.

