Houston-area activists demanding answers following death of Nicolas Chavez
HOUSTON - Houston-area activists continue to demand answers following the death of Nicolas Chavez.
They held a motorcade for him on Saturday.
The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is demanding the body camera footage from the April night Chavez was shot and killed by Houston police.
RELATED: HPD chief addresses video of deadly officer-involved shooting in NE Houston
Cell phone video shows Chavez on his knees.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
Houston police say Chavez had a history of mental illness.