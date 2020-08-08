Houston-area activists demanding answers following death of Nicolas Chavez

Houston-area activists continue to demand answers following the death of Nicolas Chavez.



They held a motorcade for him on Saturday.



The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is demanding the body camera footage from the April night Chavez was shot and killed by Houston police.

RELATED: HPD chief addresses video of deadly officer-involved shooting in NE Houston



Cell phone video shows Chavez on his knees.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Houston police say Chavez had a history of mental illness.