Expand / Collapse search

Houston-area activists demanding answers following death of Nicolas Chavez

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Activists demanding answers following death of Nicolas Chavez

Houston-area activists are demanding answers regarding the death of Nicolas Chavez.

HOUSTON - Houston-area activists continue to demand answers following the death of Nicolas Chavez.

They held a motorcade for him on Saturday.

The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is demanding the body camera footage from the April night Chavez was shot and killed by Houston police.

RELATED: HPD chief addresses video of deadly officer-involved shooting in NE Houston

Cell phone video shows Chavez on his knees.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Houston police say Chavez had a history of mental illness.