Houston archaeologists stranded in Israel; efforts underway to get home amid conflict

The Brief Several Texan archaeologists were left stranded in Israel after the Tel Aviv airport closed as conflict with Iran rises. Some have made it home safely and others are planning to leave this weekend. The group is a biblical group working to excavate biblical artifacts.



Several Houston-area local archaeologists found themselves stranded in Israel once the Tel Aviv airport closed following the Israeli attack on Iran and the retaliation.

The mission

What we know:

A team of 135 archaeologists were in Israel over several weeks for a dig with the Associates for Biblical Research. Two of them are Houston-locals, affiliated with The Bible Seminary in Katy.

Scott Stripling, Provost at Bible Seminary Katy and Director of Excavations for the dig in Shiloh, is still in Jeruselam, planning to leave on Saturday.

He says he and his team have been excavating Shiloh for several weeks looking for biblical artifacts and, just as the project was coming to an end, the conflict escalated, halting their plans to return home.

"It is difficult and surreal, because we are a group here to do archaeological research," he said.

Trying to get back to Texas

What they're saying:

He says 31 of his group are still in Israel with him, and he's arranged for the others to get out of the area through Egypt. The group took a tour bus from Jerusalem to the Egyptian border, then another to Cairo.

"We're trying to be a blessing to everyone we encounter. We're not only helping our group find a way out but helping other groups find a way out of the country as well, since it is a war-zone currently," he said. "Sort of an exodus is reverse."

Jordan McClinton, Archaeologist & dig square supervisor, was part of one of those groups who made the trek - landing back home in Houston on Monday.

"From the time we left the hotel to Houston it was 48 hours, two full days of travel," he said.

Texans at the heart of the conflict

Dig deeper:

He says his last days in Israel were unlike any others he'd spent in the country.

"You would get a very localized alert and a raid siren that would go off around us. You'd hear it, we'd wake up at 12, one, two, three in the morning, and we'd have a few minutes to go down into the basement level of our hotel, their raid bunker," said McClinton.

Both McClinton and Stripling say their scientific craft and belief in the bible drove them to do these excavations, even knowing tensions are high in the region.

"We have a saying, if we wait until everything is peaceful, we would never dig," said McClinton.

"I want to say how grateful I am to our friends in Houston who are praying for us and supporting us," said Stripling.

What you can do:

The groups say they're faithful that everyone will return home safely, but they say the change in plans has created a financial burden. If you want to help in the efforts to bring them home, you can donate here.