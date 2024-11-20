Houston appoints Public Works COO Randy Macchi as new director

article

The Brief Houston Public Works COO Randy Macchi named director of the agency. Macchi replaces the now-retired Carol Haddock The city engineer will sign off on engineering-related decisions.



Houston has a new public works director after city council voted to remove a requirement that the position be filled by a licensed professional engineer.

Randy Macchi was appointed by Mayor John Whitmire to replace Carol Haddock, who retired earlier this year.

Macchi has been with Houston Public Works since March 2023 as their chief operating officer. He's been in an expanded role with the department working with city engineer Richard Smith since April.

"As mayor, I pride myself on the appointments I’ve made. You find talent in watching people working in other positions," Whitmire said. "As Randy led the department during Hurricane Beryl and the derecho, I observed how responsive he is during emergencies and every day. He was resolving issues during the storm and in the many days that followed. Randy exemplifies the leadership we expect. He's going to make Houston Public Works better and I'm excited to see him serve Houstonians for years to come."

Macchi, a lawyer and former corporate executive, was appointed after the city council's unanimous vote to remove the requirement that the director is a licensed engineer.

The city said the change "broadens the pool of qualified candidates" and allows them to select based on "leadership, expertise and vision."

"I’m honored and grateful for the mayor’s confidence in my leadership. I want to thank the 3,900 public servants within Houston Public Works whose dedication sets the strong foundation for Houston to thrive. I’m grateful for their support," Macchi said. "We’re going to deliver on the challenges we face, and we know we have a lot of work to do. I’m excited for the opportunity in front of us to deliver substantial change."

Engineering decisions will be signed off on by the city engineer.

Macchi steps into the role immediately, replacing Smith who was serving as interim director.