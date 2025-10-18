Postal worker dies after crash in northwest Harris County; driver charged, officials say

The Brief A fatal crash was reported on Antoine Drive near West Greens Road. Authorities say the suspect fled a minor crash before rear-ending the postal truck. The suspect has reportedly been charged with intoxication manslaughter.



A postal worker is dead, and a driver is in custody following a crash on Antoine Drive in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Harris County: Fatal crash on Antoine Drive

What we know:

The crash was reported Saturday morning in the 11700 block of Antoine, near West Greens Road.

Authorities say the crash involved a postal vehicle and a pickup truck. The driver of the postal vehicle was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Crash scene on Antoine Drive (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

According to a sergeant at the scene, the pickup driver fled a minor crash on Antoine and Veterans Memorial Drive. The driver was allegedly speeding and lost control when he rear-ended the postal truck.

The sergeant said the pickup driver took a sobriety test and showed signs of intoxication.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has reportedly been contacted, and they accepted a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. According to the sergeant, the postal worker was 58 years old, and the suspect is 48 years old.