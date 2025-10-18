Postal worker dies after crash in northwest Harris County; driver charged, officials say
HOUSTON - A postal worker is dead, and a driver is in custody following a crash on Antoine Drive in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff.
What we know:
The crash was reported Saturday morning in the 11700 block of Antoine, near West Greens Road.
Authorities say the crash involved a postal vehicle and a pickup truck. The driver of the postal vehicle was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Crash scene on Antoine Drive (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)
According to a sergeant at the scene, the pickup driver fled a minor crash on Antoine and Veterans Memorial Drive. The driver was allegedly speeding and lost control when he rear-ended the postal truck.
The sergeant said the pickup driver took a sobriety test and showed signs of intoxication.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office has reportedly been contacted, and they accepted a charge of intoxication manslaughter.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time. According to the sergeant, the postal worker was 58 years old, and the suspect is 48 years old.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Sgt. P. Villacorta.