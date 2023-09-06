Expand / Collapse search

Houston animal cruelty reward: Suspects sought after dog was beaten, intentionally set on fire

Pets and Animals
HOUSTON - Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Major Offenders Division needs your help locating the suspects responsible for an animal cruelty last month. 

According to officials, on Friday, August 18, around 4 a.m., a family's dog was discovered severely injured in the 2100 block of Hutton Street. 

Officials said during the investigation, it was determined that someone had beat ‘Loki’ the dog, then used an accelerant and intentionally set fire to the helpless dog. 

Loki

‘Loki’ was rushed to The Humane Society for treatment, but his injuries were so severe that he died a short time later. 

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitted online by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.