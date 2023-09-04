Caught on video: Is woman seen on video rescuing or stealing family's pet?

Boston is a 3-year-old charcoal Lab.

"He was my first baby, before I had my real baby," said Madelyn Falivene.

Now Madelyn's first baby is missing.

"I just don't understand it," she said.

This bizarre tale began around 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, in a new subdivision at West Tidwell and Bingle.

"All of a sudden, I ran into my neighbor, and she said oh there was a black lab running. But a woman just came and got him, and I was like that's my dog," Madelyn said.

Boston wasn't wearing a collar, but is microchipped. Madelyn says she immediately made calls.

"Any vet or shelter that has that chip got an email around 11:15 a.m. telling them my dog is lost and there's a picture of him," she said.

The woman who took Boston can be seen walking in the neighborhood before the dog goes missing. She appears to be talking on the phone, then she leaves the neighborhood with Boston on a leash.

There's no vehicle in sight.

If this woman is rescuing the dog, why hasn't she taken him to a vet or shelter to see if he's microchipped? It's been almost a week since Boston was taken.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much," Madelyn said. "But I'm worried he's not going to come back."

What would she say to the woman who has Boston?

"I would just say he has a home and his home is with us," said Madelyn. "If you want a dog, go save one that needs a home, because this one has one."

If you know where Boston is or the identity of the woman who took him, call (281) 734-3385.