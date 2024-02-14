The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 are investigating a ‘heartless act’ of animal cruelty after video was taken of a young dog being abandoned.

According to a release, the dog was abandoned near the 5000 block of Groveton Street, near Jutland Road in South Acres last week.

In the video, you can see the dog chasing the van once the driver pulls away.

Officials said this crime left the dog vulnerable to possible animal attacks and emaciation.

Authorities said the dog is now in the care of Houston SPCA and the case is under investigation.

According to a release, state law states abandoning an animal is a felony that is punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

The Houston SPCA is encouraging animal owners to reach out to local animal shelters, rescues, neighbors or friends rather than commit a heartless crime like this one.

The Houston SPCA's 11-member animal cruelty investigations team rescues victims of animal cruelty across mince counties, including Harris County.

You can report animal cruelty by calling (713) 869-7722 or online by clicking here.