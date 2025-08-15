Southwest Houston: Reward offered for information on fatal July hit-and-run; two drivers fled

The Brief The incident happened on Almeda Road in early July. Two drivers fled after Antoinette Johnson allegedly fell out of one vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the suspects' arrests.



A family is seeking answers about a loved one's death in southwest Houston. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for answers that lead to arrests.

Houston crime: Two wanted in July hit-and-run

What we know:

Police say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on July 10 in the 11400 block of Almeda Road, near Reed Road and Feldman Street.

Allegedly, Antoinette Johnson was riding in the back of a pickup truck that was going north on Almeda. She then fell off the truck and was struck by another vehicle.

Police say both vehicles fled the scene without helping Johnson. She was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Antoinette Johnson (Photo courtesy: Crime Stoppers, Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified at this time, and there is no other description of the vehicles outside of one of them being a pickup truck.

Featured article

Reward for information

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrests.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Tips that are sent directly to Crime Stoppers will be anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.