Southwest Houston: Female fatally struck by vehicle after falling from separate vehicle; both fled, police say

The Brief The incident was reported early Thursday on Almeda Road. Police say a female fell off the bed of a pick-up truck and was struck by another vehicle. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the woman was later pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-247-4065) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are looking for two suspect vehicles after a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Houston early Thursday morning.

Almeda Road hit-and-run: Two wanted

What we know:

Police say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 10400 block of Almeda Road, near Holmes Road.

It's believed a pick-up was going north on Almeda while a female was in the bed of the truck. Police say the victim was standing in the truck, and she was possibly dancing.

The victim then fell out of the truck and was struck by another vehicle that was going north on Almeda.

Allegedly, both vehicles fled the scene without helping the victim. Police say she was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to identify the victim.

No vehicle description - other than the first vehicle being a pick-up - is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)