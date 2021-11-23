Houston Airports say travel up 160% compared to 2020

The TSA is asking flyers to be prepared for busier airports this holiday season. They tell FOX 26, right now on a daily basis, over two million people are flying across the county.

This is a message also being echoed by Houston Airport officials.

"We expect over 1.9 million passengers to fly from both Bush and Hobby airport," said Augusto Bernal, with Houston Airports. "People are gaining the confidence to fly again and we are seeing that this travel season."

Through the Thanksgiving holiday, which for the Houston Airport system it started last Thursday, they’ve seen a 160% increase in travelers so far compared to 2020, but those numbers are still down compared to pre-pandemic air travel.

"In 2019, that difference is around 15%, so we are still at a deficit from 2019," said Bernal.

Airport officials are cautioning travelers to give themselves extra time because more people are flying.

Going into the holiday travel season there were concerns over shortages in TSA against, but Fox News has reported that 93% of TSA employees nationwide are in compliance. Houston Airports say that should not be an issue.

"In terms of Hobby and Bush, they’re staffed appropriately and they’re ready to handle the influx of passengers," said Bernal.

As far as the federal mask mandate, airport officials say that is still in place and being enforced.

"A mask is required if you go to a TSA checkpoint, failure to wear one will prevent you from being able to meet the standards and they will not allow you to get on the plane," said Paty Mancha, Regional TSA Representative.

Mancha tells FOX 26, they understand that this is the holiday season and people like to fly with food.

"One of the questions we get often is about tamales. We are in Texas, they’re great and people love to eat them, said Mancha. "You can travel with your tamales all across the U.S."

She says for carry-ons, if you can spread, pour, or pump that food item, it has to be contained in a container under 3.4 oz. And for things like pie and casserole, it must be packaged properly in your check-in.

For more information about what you can bring, click here to visit the TSA's website.