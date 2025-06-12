Houston's George Intercontinental Airport air operations breached by vehicle, airport officials say

The Brief George Bush Intercontinental Airport air operations were breached on Thursday night. Houston police said a black SUV hit a gate. Authorities said they are working to locate the vehicle involved.



Officials are confirming to FOX 26 that the air operations area of George Bush Intercontinental Airport was breached on Thursday evening.

Houston airport air operations breached, officials say

What we know:

According to Houston airport officials, an unauthorized vehicle accessed a service road at a cargo area at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 p.m.

Officials said flight operations were immediately halted as a precaution, so Houston Airports could perform a security sweep and confirm the vehicle had exited the secured area.

Airport officials said no one was hurt, and no damage was done to the airport.

Officials said operations resumed at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 9 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear yet why the vehicle breached the airport operations area.

What they're saying:

"Houston Airports has a multi-layered and dynamic security approach. The airport system works with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Houston Police Department (HPD), security contractors, employees and other airport stakeholders on this approach."