Houston 713 Day deals, discounts: Houston Zoo, Voodoo Donut, Checkers

It's your day, Houston! 713 Day, celebrated every year on July 13, is the unofficial holiday for the city to celebrate all things Houston.

It was named after Houston's oldest area code, which was established back in 1947.

Several businesses are offering deals to celebrate.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is offering $7.13 admission tickets on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13. You must make a reservation at houstonzoo.org.

Voodoo Donut

On Sunday, July 13, get $7.13 off a Voodoo, Vegan, or Classic Dozen. The deal is valid at Houston and Katy locations. If you want to order online, use the code "713DAY" at checkout.

DECA Beer Company

Crowlers at $7.13 all day on Sunday, July 13.

Checkers Houston

Houston-area Checkers locations will have the Big Slim Combo for $7.13 on Sunday, July 13.

Cafe Leonelli

Café Leonelli is offering brisket flautas ($16) with sweet potato succotash ($7 all week, then $7.13 on Sunday).

The Astro Fizz cocktail is available for $7.13 all day on Sunday, July 13, only.

The Savoy

Signature Drinks are $7.13 on Sunday, July 13.