Man, 37, dies in hit-and-run crash on Houston's I-610; police search for driver

Houston police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 37-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of I-610 South Loop West.

Police say the pedestrian was walking in an eastbound lane when a vehicle struck him, but the driver didn’t stop to render aid.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.