Houston: 610 East Loop lanes blocked following bus fire, officials say
HOUSTON - Some lanes are blocked on Houston East Loop following a bus fire on the freeway.
Houston traffic: East Loop bus fire
What we know:
The fire happened in the northbound lanes of I-610 East Loop near Turning Basin Drive.
Photo credit: TxDOT - HOU District
The bus is on the right shoulder of the lanes. First responders have two right lanes blocked off.
What we don't know:
There are no details about the fire itself or any injuries.
There is no estimate of when the incident will clear.
The Source: TxDOT - HOU District