Houston: 610 East Loop lanes blocked following bus fire, officials say

By
Published  September 25, 2025 4:02pm CDT
Traffic
    • The fire happened on northbound I-610 by Turning Basin Drive.
    • Some lanes are blocked at this time.
    • Details of the fire are limited.

HOUSTON - Some lanes are blocked on Houston East Loop following a bus fire on the freeway.

Houston traffic: East Loop bus fire

What we know:

The fire happened in the northbound lanes of I-610 East Loop near Turning Basin Drive.

Photo credit: TxDOT - HOU District

The bus is on the right shoulder of the lanes. First responders have two right lanes blocked off.

What we don't know:

There are no details about the fire itself or any injuries.

There is no estimate of when the incident will clear.

