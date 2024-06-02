A child is dead after drowning at a Houston area apartment complex on Saturday, officials report.

Houston police responded to 2828 Rogerdale Road around 8 p.m. after reports a 5-year-old had drowned.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

The child was taken to the hospital, where Houston Police confirmed they later died.

There was a Crime Scene Unit on the scene, but it is unknown if the incident will turn into an investigation.