A child's death is under investigation after Houston police report they were left inside a hot car.

According to the Houston Police Department, units were called to the 6500 block of Hollister Street around 6:30 p.m. for the incident.

The four-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died.

HPD Homicide investigators are at the scene to gather more details.