House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, assaulted with hammer by home intruder in San Francisco

A suspect broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband with a hammer in a targeted attack, according to various sources.

The intruder shouted, "Where is Nancy?" before the assault, the Associated Press reported.

Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said that the suspect is now in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital, Hammill said in a statement, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Associated Press reported that the attacker used a hammer and that the home was specifically targeted, according to people familiar with the matter.

Paul Pelosi suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, according to the two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at this time; she was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail, authorities said.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Adam Lobsinger said the break-in was reported at 2:27 a.m. in the 2600 block of Broadway Street.

Before the sun came up, San Francisco police had blocked off the street in the Pacific Heights neighborhood with crime scene tape, keeping onlookers at bay.

In addition to San Francisco police, U.S. Capitol police and the FBI are also investigating what happened, including a team of investigators from the department's Threat Assessment Section was dispatched from the East Coast.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill wrote.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden is "praying" for Paul Pelosi and the entire Pelosi family.

Biden called the speaker on Friday morning to express his support after this "horrible attack," Jean-Pierre said.

KTVU's Greg Lee and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Police block off the street where a suspect broke into Nancy and Paul Pelosi's home. Oct. 27, 2022