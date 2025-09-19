Hotel Derek to become The Greenleigh in May 2026

The Brief Hotel Derek shut its doors in 2024 after over two decades and a memorable mention in a Drake song. The property is being rebranded as The Greenleigh. The Greenleigh will open in May 2026.



A familiar name in Houston’s hotel scene is getting a new identity. Hotel Derek, located at 2525 West Loop South, officially closed in June 2024 after more than two decades in business.

The hotel became a pop culture landmark in 2015 when rapper Drake referenced it in his song "Company" featuring Travis Scott. "I’m posted at the Derek up on Westheimer, hit me when you’re done your shift," Drake rapped on the track.

Hotel Derek rebrand as ‘The Greenleigh’

Now, the property is undergoing a full transformation under new ownership and management. Rockridge, a hospitality-focused real estate investment firm, owns the property and selected Dallas-based Makeready to manage the new hotel called ‘The Greenleigh.’

According to Makeready, the changes are more than a renovation. They said the property is being turned into an "urban sanctuary, rooted in calm, connection, and Houston’s natural rhythm."

The backstory:

The Hotel Derek first opened its doors in early 2001 as a boutique hotel with 314 guest rooms. The property occupied the corner of Westheimer and the I-610 West Loop for 22 years. The closure was abrupt and marked the end of a chapter for a property previously associated with Houston’s hospitality scene.

In a statement posted on their website, Hotel Derek representatives said:

"Hotel Derek has closed. We want to express our sincere gratitude for over 20 years of patronage within the Houston community. We look forward to witnessing, supporting and passing the baton for the upcoming transformation to a brand-new hotel coming soon."

What's next:

A new chapter is underway with the building currently being renovated and rebranded as The Greenleigh. Makeready told FOX 26 Houston that the renovations will be a "complete transformation" of the previous hotel.

Initial public filings estimated renovation costs around $960,000, but Makeready has since clarified those figures are inaccurate and won’t disclose final costs at this time. However, they emphasize that the overhaul is extensive with every square foot.

According to HCAD, the alterations to the 14-story structure, including site work, building envelope updates and interior modifications across both public and guest room spaces. The area of the work spans about 162,766 square feet. The project is privately funded on private land, according to public records. The building’s total footprint is 264,672 square feet, per HCAD.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, renovations began in January 2025 and are scheduled to be completed by July 2025.

'The Greenleigh’ hotel

What they're saying:

The Greenleigh’s website and social media describe the hotel as "cultivated for connection, refined by nature, and a sanctuary in the city."

Makeready told FOX 26 Houston that The Greenleigh is "designed as a true urban sanctuary—refined by nature, grounded in warmth, and unmistakably Houston." Makeready said guests can expect:

Calm, intuitively redesigned guest rooms

A reimagined lobby and gathering spaces that invite conversation and connection

Meeting and event spaces with a sense of air and intention

A lush pool terrace surrounded by greenery

A redesigned entrance for a more gracious arrival

A rooftop bar, signature restaurant, and intimate lounge spaces—destinations in their own right This is not a retreat from the city.

The Greenleigh is set to open in May 2026.