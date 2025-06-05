Hospice for pets keeps furry family members comfortable before crossing rainbow bridge

The Brief We all know about hospice for people, but what about having hospice for your 4-legged friend? One company is now offering that for families in need. The company's hospice comfort team helps pet owners make one of the hardest decisions they will ever make when should a pet be euthanized.



We've all heard about hospice for people, but what about hospice for pets?

Pet hospice now available for your 4-legged family member

What they're saying:

"Pet hospice is a newer emerging part of veterinary medicine," said Dr. Erica Sandbeeg with BluePearl Pet Hospice. "We are trying to make more families know about some help their pets towards the end of their life."

"I think our kids growing up with him as their dog. It was really hard for them to reconcile him, not being able to go on a walk, or getting in the car, which he was excited about these things. When he lost that excitement, it was really hard for the family to deal with," said Nichole Eddings, Murphy's owner.

"Some pets are going to have a diagnoses where there quality of life is not good. If we can manage that with changes to their treatment plan, environmental modifications in their home, then we might get more quality time with them longer than we would otherwise," Sandberg said.

"Because Murphy was such a big dog, we did not have the ability to really get him to and from the hospital," said Nicole. "They were able to offer him in home care. We were able to extend Murphy's life about nine months with the hospice team, which is incredible."

The hospice comfort team helps pet owners make one of the hardest decisions they will ever make when should a pet be euthanized.

"Having the ability to counsel people about this and help them assess where their pet is in the process, it changes the world for some people."

What you can do:

