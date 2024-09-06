Homestead Road targeted shooting leaves man in critical condition: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating what they believe was a targeted shooting in northeast Houston early Friday morning.
According to Lieutenant Willkens with Houston Police Department, a man in his 20s was in a food mart located at 9645 Homestead Road near Tidwell Road when someone in a mask walked in and shot him multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.
Lt. Willkens reports the suspect ran out of the store afterwards.
HPD is investigating the shooting and the motive behind it.