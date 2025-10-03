Homeowners in Humble say their water smells like rotten egg, wet dog

The Brief FOX 26 first reported on the foul odor from water in Lakewood Pines in June 2024. The homeowners complaining get their water from Inframark MUD 422. We witnessed Inframark flushing the line when we were there on Friday.



FOX 26 first reported on the foul odor from water in Lakewood Pines in June 2024.

Humble residents report their water smelling like rotten eggs

"Every three to four weeks, it smells like rotten eggs," said homeowner Marisa Mata. "In the last six months, it's been an ongoing issue."

What they're saying:

"We started smelling this wet dog smell coming from our water," said homeowner Isidro Maldonado. "A big concentration of water, like washing your clothes or taking a shower, you can smell it everywhere."

The homeowners complaining get their water from Inframark MUD 422. We witnessed Inframark flushing the line when we were there on Friday.

The water did indeed smell like rotten egg.

Some residents get city water, others it's MUD 422.

The other side:

The President of Inframark 422 referred us to their attorney for a response. We've yet to hear back.