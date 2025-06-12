Homeowners in Houston subdivision say they fear foreclosure after fines, legal fees from HOA quickly escalates

The Brief Several homeowners on one subdivision say they're being told they owe thousands toward an HOA they didn't know existed. One homeowner was told she owed at least $10,000 in unpaid dues. Homeowners say they believe the HOA is targeting people who don't owe a lot of money on their homes. However, the management company for the HOA denies the targeting of homeowners.



Back in 2019, the Inwood Forest subdivision made headlines for an HOA scandal. The president at the time was criminally charged for stealing money. That made some older homeowners skeptical about paying HOA dues.

Homeowners concerned about Houston HOA

"I'm trying to figure out what is going on," said Lucille North.

Because of the scandal back in 2019, Lucille says she didn't think the Inwood Forest Village Homeowners Association even existed.

What they're saying:

"And I was really confused because I didn't understand how they could foreclose on my home when we didn't have an HOA," she said.

Not only does the HOA exist, it says Lucille owes at least $10,000 in unpaid dues and legal fees. Lucille is just days away from possibly losing the house she's lived in for 29 years.

The HOA referred us to Crest management. Bill Higgins with Crest Management says they try to work with homeowners to avoid foreclosure.

He says Crest Management oversees 105,000 homes in the greater Houston area and there's only been two foreclosures.

Homeowner Danicia McCray says she would have lost her house to the HOA if she hadn't agreed to a payment plan.

"They would have tried to foreclose on my house, because I owed so little on it," she said. "I wasn't going to let them do that."

In 2023, Jonathan Spence says he paid $5,000 to stop the HOA from foreclosing on his house.

"It seems like people are being targeted who don't owe a lot of money on their homes," he said. "I have under $20,000 to pay my house off and listening to some of the people here, they are targeting people with low balances."

Dig deeper:

Crest Management denies targeting homeowners who are close to owning their homes, saying they have no way of knowing that information.

"Most of our neighbors have the same problem where they don't receive that mail letting them know that fines are being accumulated on top of fines," said homeowner Manuel Mazariego.

Crest Management says after two letters are sent, homeowners receive notices by certified mail.

"The money they are collecting from the people that are paying their dues, where is that?" said homeowner Cinda Jones.

"Since I've been here, the pool has never been open," said Danicia.

Crest Management says it's been in recovery mode since taking over about a year ago and is trying to make the HOA financially solvent, so improvements can be made, like opening the pool.

Higgins says the HOA financials are posted every month on its website.

The other side:

"As a follow-up to our discussion earlier today.

Inwood Forest Village is governed by a volunteer board of directors that were elected by the homeowners of the community. All 5 board members live in the community. The most recent annual meeting and election was in January 2025. The annual meeting notice was mailed to all homeowners of record, and an email was sent out to all homeowners that registered their email address with the association.

Notices of deed restriction violations are sent by US Mail, the first 2 notices by first class mail and the 3rd notice by certified mail as required by the Texas Property Code. Assessment notices, including a copy of the annual budget, are sent by US mail, with the first 2 notices by first class mail and the 3rd notice by certified mail for those homeowners that have not paid. Homeowners are notified in these mailings that they can enter into a payment plan if they are unable to pay the annual assessment in full. We have provided copies of letters to those homeowners that have asked, including the certified tracking number where applicable.

The board of directors hold monthly board meetings where all homeowners can attend. Notices of these board meetings are emailed to all homeowners that have registered their email address with the association. In addition, registered homeowners can access the association’s monthly financial reports on the website we maintain.

The Inwood Forest Village board of directors works very transparently to govern the community and make decisions that are in the best interest of the association and all homeowners. They have worked with individual homeowners to provide solutions for delinquent assessments and extra time when needed for deed restriction violations. The board is working diligently on all of the maintenance needs of the association, limited by available funds.

- Bill Higgins, President, Crest Management Company"