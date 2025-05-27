Homeowner in NW Houston shares harrowing moments when tree fell during Monday nights storms.

The Brief Ms. Penny, the homeowner, says she was asleep when a tree fell on her home during Monday night's storms. She says the tree partially came through her roof, and now she is working with insurance to start a claim. Richard Johnson, Director of Communications with the Insurance Council of Texas, discusses how homeowners should prepare ahead of the Hurricane season.



A northwest Houston homeowner is speaking with us about the storms Monday night that left a tree on top of her home.

The homeowner, who wants to be known as Ms. Penny, tells FOX 26 she is still in shock.

The backstory:

Homeowner describes moments before and after tree fell on her home

"It’s still mind-boggling, mind-blowing and, of course, it’s raining and, around midnight, I heard this extremely loud boom, but I assumed it was a transformer or something. Then seconds later, my daughter ran downstairs, and she was like, mom, the roof collapsed," said Ms. Penny. "So I went to the stairs. When you look straight up the stairs, the ceiling is still intact, but as I got up the stairs, I could see to the right, which is the game room. My grandson plays his PlayStation there."

Thankfully, he was not sitting there, she says.

She called 911 and officials came who told her it was not safe to stay Monday night, so she reached out to her insurance.

"This is one of those times where an automated system did not work. I needed a live person to talk to because me and my family was displaced last night," said Ms. Penny. "So for this to happen and to be in the house and to live that, yeah, that was definitely an experience. I am still shaken.

Ms. Penny said she has been in the home for three years, and she thought about cutting down her pine trees, but after this storm she says she is getting rid of all of them.

The tree that fell on her roof was taken down just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Why you should care:

Hurricane Season is approaching and The Insurance Council of Texas says homeowners need to prepare now

Richard Johnson, Director of Communications Insurance Council of Texas spoke with us about what you need to know.

"The first thing is to go ahead and check your insurance policies, make sure that everything is up-to-date, check your deductibles, make sure that you can afford them, make sure you have the right coverage," said Richard Johnson, Director of Communications, Insurance Council of Texas.

Johnson adds that Houstonians need to look into getting flood insurance, but also start doing a home inventory. That means taking pictures of your belongings and keeping a record of them should the worst happen.

So, for wind insurance, do you need a TWA policy, which is the Texas Wind Association, or a Fair Plan Policy. Right now in the Houston area and along the coast, you may need that other policy for wind and hail coverage. If you don’t, and if it’s your typical homeowners' policy, ask about your deductible. You might have a different deductible for fire than you do for wind and hail," Johnson added.

Johnson adds if you find yourself in a situation like this homeowner, and you need a contractor, be careful because contractors use opportunities like this to prey on homeowners.

"Sometimes, deals could be too good to be true. Get with friends, family and roofers to ask for recommendations and if they ask you or tell you they can wave your deductible, that is a huge red flag. It’s something that we can’t do in Texas, so if somebody starts talking to you like that, you should move onto the next contractor," Johnson said.