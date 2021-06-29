Homeowner fatally shoots suspect who broke into their home: HCSO

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.



According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at the 10500 block of Keeneland Lane.



Gonzalez said preliminary information revealed an adult male suspect broke into a home while the homeowners were still there.



Gonzalez said the suspect was shot by the homeowner.



The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.



No additional information has been released.



This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

