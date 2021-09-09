Home ransacked in Katy after being auctioned off for $500K, criminal investigation underway

Home ransacked in Katy after being auctioned off for $500,000, criminal investigation underway

It looks like the work of vandals on steroids. Every room in one 6,100 square foot home is littered with cement paint and glass.

Homebuyer Abdur Rahim purchased it to live there with his elderly parents.

"I was shocked. I never expected this to happen," he said.

Rahim says even the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 deputy Constables who served the eviction couldn’t believe their eyes.

"In his 20 years of police experience, evicting many people many houses, he’s never seen such a big destruction," said Rahim.

"I was shocked I had never seen something like this before," said Mauricio Bordugal owner of Ace Handyman Services. "Concrete and paint in all the toilets, and all the tubs, and sinks. All the mirrors and all the toilets are completely broken."

It must have taken days to do this much destruction. The person even poured fish sauce everywhere to make it smell.

"In all my experience dealing with pools, I have never once seen anything to even remotely come close to this much damage and malicious behavior," said Rudi Treul with SSD Pools.

Even the swimming pool became a dumping ground for debris.

"In every single one of the pumps, they actually poured concrete. It looks like they took a sledgehammer and hit them," Treul said. "They cut all the power cables going to the pumps and the heater."

A criminal investigation is now underway,

"Whoever did this, I want to bring them to justice," Rahim said.

