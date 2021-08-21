Neighbors woken up to northwest Houston home covered in flames, arson investigating

article

Neighbors in northwest Houston woke up to see a home ablaze overnight Saturday and arson investigators are looking into what caused it.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Houston firefighters were called out to the home in the 5600 block of Moss Glenn Ln near Acres Homes around 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived, we're told the home was fully engulfed in flames, so went defensive to put out the fire.

The fire was completely extinguished a little after 4:00 a.m. and fortunately, no one was inside the home during the incident, so no injuries were reported.

It's unclear, however, what caused the fire, but arson police arrived and will be continuing their investigation.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP