Holidays officially kicked off with Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting

It’s finally here! The Uptown Holiday Lights have brought the Christmas spirit to Post Oak Boulevard. After being away for a few years due to construction, it’s now better than ever. Over 300 brand new 20-foot trees are lining Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue. That’s four times more than years past!

“It’s cool. Everyone is having a good time. I like the diversity of the music," says Alex Zea.

Rene Prieto, who has been coming to the event for decades, says, “It is wonderful. It looks beautiful. I’ve never seen it so beautiful like this year. It’s going to be awesome."

Some old traditions continued. Guests of the Hilton Hotel decorated their balconies, and of course Backstage OL.com’s Dave Morales continued his role as one of the emcee’s of the event.

“It’s important for me, because, like when I was a kid, I used to come to this, and now I get to be on the stage and actually present the show, but it does so much good for our city of Houston. I mean, the Salvation Army is out here. Everything they collect, even from the purchases up and down Post Oak, all the money does stay here in Houston, so to me, that’s Houstonians helping Houstonians. That’s what we’re known for,” says Morales.

The evening was filled with holiday music, some special performances, and of course, the guests of honor: Santa, and Mrs. Claus. And the perfect ending to a magical evening-- a fireworks display. For the rest of the season, people visiting can see the holiday tree lights show synced to festive music. You just need to download the Uptown Radio Applications and enjoy.