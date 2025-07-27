Northwest Harris County: Toddler deceased after drowning at Hockley home, officials say
HOCKLEY, Texas - A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a northwest Harris County swimming pool, according to an official.
What we know:
At about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Harris County deputies were called to a home in the 31900 block of Dunham Lake Drive, near Highway 290 and Becker Road.
According to Deputy Gil, a two-year-old child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the home.
CPR was performed on the child, but medics pronounced the child deceased.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Harris County Deputy Gil