Northwest Harris County: Toddler deceased after drowning at Hockley home, officials say

A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a northwest Harris County swimming pool, according to an official.

Harris County: Deadly drowning at Hockley home

What we know:

At about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Harris County deputies were called to a home in the 31900 block of Dunham Lake Drive, near Highway 290 and Becker Road.

According to Deputy Gil, a two-year-old child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the home.

CPR was performed on the child, but medics pronounced the child deceased.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.