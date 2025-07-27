Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Harris County: Toddler deceased after drowning at Hockley home, officials say

By
Published  July 27, 2025 3:33pm CDT
Hockley
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Officials were called to a home on Dunham Lake Drive.
    • A two-year-old was reportedly unresponsive in a swimming pool.
    • CPR was performed, but the child was pronounced deceased.

HOCKLEY, Texas - A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a northwest Harris County swimming pool, according to an official.

Harris County: Deadly drowning at Hockley home

What we know:

At about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Harris County deputies were called to a home in the 31900 block of Dunham Lake Drive, near Highway 290 and Becker Road.

According to Deputy Gil, a two-year-old child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the home.

CPR was performed on the child, but medics pronounced the child deceased.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

The Source: OnScene and Harris County Deputy Gil

HockleyHarris County