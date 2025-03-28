Ground stop issued for flights to Hobby Airport due to storms

The Brief A ground stop has been issued for flights arriving at Hobby Airport. The stop is scheduled to remain until 5 p.m. Friday There is a 30-60% chance of the ground stop extending.



A ground stop has been issued for flights heading to Hobby Airport on Friday due to storms in the area.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Hobby (HOU) ground stop is expected to remain in effect until 5 p.m. There is a 30-60% chance of the stop extending.

Check your flight status

If you have a flight scheduled for Friday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:

Rainy conditions for the Greater Houston area

Big picture view:

A Flood Watch has been canceled in the Greater Houston area, but you should still expect occasional thunderstorms.

Today, most of you should expect 1" of rain with isolated locations this afternoon and evening of 2-4 inches possible, though with lots of uncertainty.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Liberty and Polk Counties until 7 p.m. on Friday.