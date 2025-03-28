A tornado watch has been issued for surrounding counties north of Houston on Friday.

Tornado Watch

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a Tornado Watch has been issued for Liberty and Polk Counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

Any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rain, strong winds and the threat for a brief isolated tornado.

Please stay weather aware and download the free FOX Local app.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day

Rainfall since Thursday morning has been heaviest in western Fort Bend County and parts of Wharton and Matagorda with 3 inches totals in spots. Most of our area only received .5 to 1" of rain. Today, most of you should expect 1" of rain with isolated locations this afternoon and evening of 2-4 inches possible, though with lots of uncertainty.

Flood Watch canceled

A flood watch was previously in effect for Fort Bend, Brazoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson and Calhoun counties, but has been canceled. You can still expect rain throughout the day on Friday with occasional thunderstorms and temperature highs in the mid 70s.