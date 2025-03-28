Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Tornado watch issued for Liberty, Polk County

By
Published  March 28, 2025 12:34pm CDT
Weather
Houston-area counties under tornado watch: explainer

FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro speaks more about the Tornado Watch issued for counties in the Houston-area and how the weather looks for the weekend and Texas Children's Houston Open.

A tornado watch has been issued for surrounding counties north of Houston on Friday.

Tornado Watch

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a Tornado Watch has been issued for Liberty and Polk Counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

Any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rain, strong winds and the threat for a brief isolated tornado.

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Texas, Louisiana

Liberty and Polk Counties are under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. on Friday.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day

Rainfall since Thursday morning has been heaviest in western Fort Bend County and parts of Wharton and Matagorda with 3 inches totals in spots. Most of our area only received .5 to 1" of rain. Today, most of you should expect 1" of rain with isolated locations this afternoon and evening of 2-4 inches possible, though with lots of uncertainty.

Flood Watch canceled

A flood watch was previously in effect for Fort Bend, Brazoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson and Calhoun counties, but has been canceled. You can still expect rain throughout the day on Friday with occasional thunderstorms and temperature highs in the mid 70s.

