A flood watch that was in effect for some Southeast Texas counties has been canceled, but isolated heavy rain is still possible on Friday.

Flood Watch canceled

A flood watch that was in effect for Fort Bend, Brazoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson and Calhoun counties has been canceled. You can still expect rain throughout the day on Friday with occasional thunderstorms and temperature highs in the mid 70s.

Nearly all areas will have rain Friday

Rainfall since Thursday morning has been heaviest in western Fort Bend County and parts of Wharton and Matagorda with 3 inches totals in spots. Most of our area only received .5 to 1" of rain. Today, most of you should expect 1" of rain with isolated locations this afternoon and evening of 2-4 inches possible, though with lots of uncertainty.

Off and on rain could continue through early Saturday morning.

Warm, humid after Saturday morning rain

Unlike rain that comes from a cold front, this round of storms formed along an upper-level area of low pressure. The result is that we won't feel any cooler after the rain ends. Highs are likely to reach the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with heat index values that could reach 90. Rain is still possible for the weekend, but shower should be isolated and short-lived.

Very warm weather pattern ahead

Highs will remain in the low 80s early next work week, but should build into the upper 80s by Wednesday with the extended forecast including several days in the upper 80s with isolated showers.

