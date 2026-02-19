Hitchcock mayor arrested on charge of engaging in organized criminal activity

article

The Brief Hitchcock Mayor Christopher Armacost was arrested on Wednesday. Armacost also serves as assistant superintendent of Hitchcock ISD. Records show he was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.



Hitchcock Mayor Christopher Armacost was arrested on Wednesday night, sheriff’s office records show.

What we know:

According to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Christopher Evan Armacost, 44, was arrested on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Armacost also serves as assistant superintendent of Hitchcock ISD.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the district said, "Hitchcock ISD is aware of the recent arrest of Chris Armacost. He remains an employee of the district as we are reviewing all applicable information. Due to this being a personnel related matter, the district cannot provide further comment."

What we don't know:

Details of the allegations against Armacost are not known at this time.

Hitchcock gambling investigation

The backstory:

The arrest comes after the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Wednesday at nearly two dozen locations in the Hitchcock area that were tied to an illegal gambling investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, its Organized Crime Task Force executed 21 search warrants at 20 Hitchcock locations.

All the locations targeted in the warrants are believed to be "unlawful gambling establishments." The City of Hitchcock was also included in the warrants "due to its regulatory responsibilities involving permitting, employee records, and inspections related to these businesses," according to the GCSO.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name what locations were targeted in the warrants.

No one involved has been identified, but the sheriff's office's records show more than two dozen arrests on Wednesday for gambling-related charges in Hitchcock.

Search warrant executed at City Hall

The City of Hitchcock did confirm that one of the search warrants was executed at City Hall on Wednesday. The city released this statement to FOX 26:

"The City of Hitchcock is aware of the law enforcement activity that occurred on February 18, 2026, involving the execution of search warrants at several locations within the city, including City Hall.

The City of Hitchcock is fully cooperating with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force as they conduct their investigation into illegal gambling operations. Our administration is committed to complete transparency and is providing investigators with all requested access to permitting records, inspection reports, and personnel files to ensure a thorough and swift resolution.

"The City takes these allegations very seriously," said Marie Gelles, City Manager. "We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and public trust. We will continue to assist law enforcement in every way possible while ensuring that essential city services remain uninterrupted for our residents".

Regarding the arrest of Mayor Chris Armacost, the City is currently reviewing all legal and administrative protocols. As this is an active criminal matter, the City cannot provide further comment on specific details of the case at this time.

We remain focused on our mission to serve the people of Hitchcock and will provide updates as more information becomes available through the proper legal channels."