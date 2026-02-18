20 Hitchcock locations hit with warrants for gambling investigation

The Brief A Galveston County task force reportedly executed 21 warrants at 20 locations in Hitchcock on Wednesday. Officials say illegal gambling establishments and the City of Hitchcock are included in the warrants. Residents are asked to avoid areas with high law enforcement presence.



The Galveston County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says they're executing search warrants at nearly two dozen locations in the Hitchcock area.

Galveston County: Hitchcock gambling investigation

What we know:

According to the GCSO, the office's Organized Crime Task Force executed 21 search warrants at 20 Hitchcock locations on Wednesday.

Officials say the warrants are tied to an investigation into illegal gambling.

All the locations targeted in the warrants are believed to be "unlawful gambling establishments." The City of Hitchcock was also included in the warrants "due to its regulatory responsibilities involving permitting, employee records, and inspections related to these businesses," according to the GCSO.

What we don't know:

Details about the investigation are not available at this time. The GCSO says they'll release a media update with information.

Other than the City of Hitchcock, officials did not name what locations were targeted in the warrants.

Operations underway

What you can do:

The GCSO warns residents that they may see law enforcement in the area. They ask that you avoid those areas and not interfere with the investigations.