Hit-and-run survivor speaks with FOX 26, in hopes of finding who hit him

A hit-and-run survivor opened up with FOX 26 about what happened in hopes of finding the person behind the wheel.

"I’m lucky, I’m here," said Francisco Garcia. "According to the paramedic, the helmet and motorcycle jacket kept me together."

Garcia says he spent almost a week in the ICU at Ben Taub Hospital where he received 35 staples on his head, had six broken ribs, three broken vertebrae in his neck and on his spine.

Francisco is a local artist known in the fashion world. He tells us, he feels lucky to be alive.

He says the accident happened on January 18 in River Oaks off of Kirby Drive and San Felipe St.

Garcia recalls the car coming up from behind, he was knocked unconscious. He woke up two hours later in the hospital.

"Before I knew it I just saw my bike get real bright that's all I remember, then I woke up two hours later in the hospital," said Garcia.

He says he tries to be responsible on the roadways, and knows the risks. But now he's questioning the character of the person who chose to flee.

"I don’t know who would leave on anyone, it’s been beyond me," said Garcia. "I don’t know who found me or how long I was there before they found me, whoever it is, thank you."