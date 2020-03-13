HISD to provide academic services to students during extended closure 

article

During the extended closure of the Houston Independent School District, students will be provided with essential academic services in line with Texas Education Agency guidelines.

The plan includes a distance-learning curriculum that is designed to maintain productive instruction at all grade levels beginning Monday, March 23. Additionally, high school students will be aided by digital resources accessible to them on their district-issued laptops or their personal devices.

All HISD schools and district offices are closed through Monday, March 30. Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 31. All Spring Break camps and UIL events have been canceled.

All students, families, and employees are encouraged to take extra precautions when traveling and follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel website.