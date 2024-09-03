The Brief A Houston ISD teacher is fighting for her job claiming discrimination after her contract wasn't renewed. Hearing for her contract is scheduled for Wednesday.



A Houston ISD teacher is fighting for her job. You may remember a number of HISD principals have been let go in the last year.

This educator says she believes this is more fallout from those terminations.

Linda Fay Scott says she taught English and Journalism at HISD's Jane Long High School the last couple of years, but was with the district for 15 years. She says her contract was suddenly not renewed, and she was let go.

"It's age discrimination. It's also racial discrimination, because the building they sent me to on August 1 to report to, all the women there were African American women, all over 55-years-old…and we're all sitting there with made-up stuff," Scott said.

She's now at that campus because she filed an appeal once her contract wasn't renewed, and it was reinstated pending the results of this week's hearing.

"I feel like I'm being railroaded. A lot of these terminations started when our principal was marched out and terminated in October 2023," Scott said. "I have two Master's Degrees. I'm certified in English. I know my craft. I did nothing wrong. They decided they wanted my job, and they took it, and they kept my stipend, my $3,000 commitment stipend."

After teaching in the district for 15 years, Scott says it was emotional not to have her contract renewed.

"It was very disheartening. Even my students were upset."

When asked if she wanted to share her age for the story, Scott answered, "I'm the same age as the superintendent of HISD, and he gets to go to work every day at his age."

An Independent Hearing Examiner is set to hear both sides Wednesday to decide if Houston ISD not renewing Scott's contract is justified. The IHE will make a recommendation to the HISD School Board.