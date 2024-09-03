The Brief Christopher Braziel has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Heather Smith. Braziel, captured on surveillance footage with a firearm, was seen approaching Smith’s home multiple times before the murder. On Sunday, Braziel is being held with no bond, and he waived his probable cause hearing, with further legal proceedings pending.



Christopher Braziel,42, has been arrested, and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a woman found with multiple gunshot wounds in her northwest Houston home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Christopher Braziel has been identified, arrested, and charged with capital murder in the death of Heather Smith.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to a call at 14900 Beechmoor Drive at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, following a report from the woman’s boyfriend. He discovered Heather Smith’s body after going to check on her when she had not been heard from for several days. Upon arrival, authorities say he found the front door of the residence kicked in and Smith lying on the floor. Emergency medical services pronounced her dead at the scene.

Braziel was captured on surveillance footage approaching Smith’s residence multiple times on the day of the incident. He was seen with a semi-automatic firearm and was identified through both the footage and vehicle registration.

On Sunday, Braziel appeared in court for a probable cause hearing, where he was formally charged with capital murder and is being held with no bond.

The investigation continues as detectives gather additional evidence and seek further information from the public.