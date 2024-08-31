A woman was found dead inside her home in northwest Houston leading to an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 14900 Beechmoor Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night after a man called to report finding his girlfriend's body.

The boyfriend told authorities he went to the home to check on her after she hadn't been seen for a few days, officials say. He told deputies her front door had been kicked in when he arrived.

HCSO Sergeant Miller reported the woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to Sgt. Miller, the woman had two kids who they are trying to get in contact with.

Officials are interviewing neighbors and looking for surveillance video.

Woman found deceased in a home with multiple gunshot wounds.