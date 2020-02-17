HISD elementary teacher accused of indecency with kindergartner

An HISD elementary school teacher is charged with indecency with a child for inappropriately touching a kindergartner.

James Bradley, 39, is accused of touching a young girl's private parts while he was a teacher at Foster Elementary School in February 2019, according to court documents.

The victim reported the touching to her mother, who then reported it to authorities.

Court documents say the girl was placed in Bradley's classroom because she wasn't able to attend a field trip with her regular kindergarten class.

The girl reportedly told investigators Bradley inappropriately touched her "a lot of times" and it made her feel sad.

Bradley was arrested Monday by HISD Police at Lockhart Elementary where he was a staff member.

HISD released the following statement:

"Today, a staff member at Lockhart Elementary School was arrested by Houston ISD Police and charged with indecency with a child. The staff member was employed at Foster Elementary School when the alleged incident occurred. The district is cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district’s top priority."