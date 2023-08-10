Houston ISD board approves major changes to policy, budget spending authority

Another heated board meeting took place at Houston ISD headquarters Thursday night.

The board voted to approve several items, including major changes to board policy and the Superintendent's spending authority on budgets.

Multiple items under the consent agenda were approved in one vote, including a waiver to allow HISD to hire and employ assistant principals and deans without a certification for the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 school years. Certain teachers can now teach without proper certification after Thursday night's vote.

Despite some questions from board members on certain topics, the majority of items were approved with little to no opposition.

"They're rubber-stamping everything," shouts community members and teachers as they walk out of the meeting before it was adjourned. "Shame! Shame!"

Ahead of the meeting, many attendees showed up with books to read for a "read-in," a peaceful protest to advocate for traditional libraries and librarians in all HISD schools. Nearly 30 underperforming schools will have their library spaces transformed into virtual learning spaces, or "team centers," for disruptive students. The read-in was organized by Community Voices for Public Education.

"You all are speeding up the process without public opinion," says teacher Ann Eagleton.

Despite the backlash from attendees, Superintendent Miles says he's looking forward to a successful start to the fall semester with teachers instructing in every classroom. He reported Thursday night the district is down to 63 teacher vacancies, and hoping to be fully staffed by the start of school. The district also plans to hire 87 non-certified teachers.