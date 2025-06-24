Houston Galleria incident: Shoplifter jumps from second story onto Galleria ice rink running from police

The Brief A witness described the moment a man running from the police jumped off the second floor of the Galleria. Video shows the man lying on the ice rink with apparent injuries to his legs. The man has yet to be charged or identified.



Video showed the moments after a man jumped from the second story inside the Galleria mall onto the ice rink, attempting to get away from the cops.

What we know:

"He jumped straight down, tried to land and when he hit the ice his legs literally went out from under him, they snapped," said Martyn Norris, who saw the whole thing.

Houston police say some officers were working an extra job at the mall on Sunday when they were notified about a theft suspect.

Police say the officers located the suspect and attempted to detain him, but the suspect jumped from the second floor down to the ice rink.

"I saw this man sprinting and cops chasing after him," said Norris.

Norris says the suspect yelled, ‘come get me’ before jumping from the overhang.

FOX 26 has reported on three shootings near the Galleria in the past few months. Norris says he's noticed an increase in crime, but also an increase in police presence.

"Please think twice, because this is one of the most heavily populated police areas ever," he said. "Wherever you go or whatever you try, they're going to catch you."

Police say the man was taken to the hospital. They say he has yet to be charged, and his identity has not been released.